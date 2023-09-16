The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, in cooperation with Houchin Community Blood Bank.
The blood drive is also seeking donors for platelets and plasma. Those donations will help burn victims and cancer patients.
The blood drive is a partnership among Houchin, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District and the city of Tehachapi. The drive will be held at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St.
Houchin Community Blood Bank’s featured promotion for the month of September is the “Pint for a Pass.” Until Sept. 30, all successful donors will receive two free tickets to the Kern County Fair.
“The collaboration between our organizations has helped the blood drives grow every two months. We plan these blood drives two months apart, so the donors are eligible for the next scheduled drive," said Key Budge, drive coordinator.
The blood bank will be on hand with two buses and extra staff, he said. Tehachapi Vineyard Church will have its facilities open for donors. Platelet and plasma donations are collected in the comfort of a classroom inside the church.
This drive’s goal is to collect 60 units of blood and six units of platelets. This has the potential to save up to 180 lives.
Reserve a time to donate by signing up on the HCBB website at bit.ly/46gd1uM.
