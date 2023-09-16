Tehachapi Blood Drive Sept. 27

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., Tehachapi.

 Courtesy city of Tehachapi

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, in cooperation with Houchin Community Blood Bank. 

The blood drive is also seeking donors for platelets and plasma. Those donations will help burn victims and cancer patients. 