A communitywide blood drive held July 27 in Tehachapi collected 37 units of blood and drew four first-time donors.
The city of Tehachapi, Houchin Community Blood Bank and Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District teamed up for their fifth blood drive of the year. So far, more than 200 people have donated blood at these drives, which could mean up to 600 lives saved, according to a city of Tehachapi news release.
“It just makes me so proud of everyone who gives of their time to donate blood. These drives have become part of who we are as a community, caring, compassionate, and not afraid to step up when someone is in need. I just want to say thank you to every person who has come out and donated blood,” City Manager Greg Garrett said in the news release.
Next up: Houchin Community Blood Bank returns to Tehachapi from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at TVRPD’s West Park, 490 W. D St.
“Every time we hold a blood drive in Tehachapi the community responds and supports the event to help save lives. All blood donated at the Tehachapi drives stays here in Kern County,” said Key Budge, event coordinator for the city, who joined the 1 gallon club at this blood drive.
Find more information about donating at HCBB.com.
