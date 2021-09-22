The Kern County Fire Department received several phone calls late Wednesday morning about a home on fire on Larkspur Court in Golden Hills.
Firefighters arrived to find the rear of the two-story home on fire as well as a large portion of the roof. Upon entering the home they found the interior filled with flames and heavy smoke. At this point a second alarm request was initiated that brought additional firefighters and equipment.
No one was believed to be inside the home at the time.
The ordering of a second alarm brought the number of firefighters on the scene to more than two dozen. They came from about half a dozen nearby fire stations, including a fire engine from the California City Fire Department.
There was no word of injuries but Hall Ambulance had a unit standing by. The Kern County Sheriff's Office handled road closures in the area.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
