Stallion Springs CSD

The Stallion Springs Community Services District is expected to approve a $3.8 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 with deficits in a number of areas.

 

A public hearing for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget for Stallion Springs Community Services District will be held on June 20.

General Manager Vanessa Stevens reviewed a draft budget with members of the district’s Board of Directors at their meeting on May 23.