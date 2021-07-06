The Kern County Public Works Department hosts monthly household hazardous waste collections throughout the county, and one is coming up in Tehachapi.
You can drop off materials from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. The even is free, and is only for residential hazardous waste. Commercial and business waste will not be accepted.
Additionally, residential household hazardous waste can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., is open every Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September and November) from 9 a.m. to noon
• Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These safety guidelines are in effect for transporting hazardous household waste:
• Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
• Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
• Do not mix materials.
• Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
