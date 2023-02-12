Acting Lt. Jason Dunham was introduced to members of the Tehachapi City Council on Feb. 6. He has been in charge of the Tehachapi Police Department since the retirement of former Police Chief Kent Kroeger on Feb. 2.
As noted by the city when Kroeger’s retirement was announced, the city has retained the firm of Bob Murray & Associates to recruit for the position. The same firm was used when Kroeger was hired in 2014. Based in Roseville, the firm specializes in recruitment for cities, counties, special districts and nonprofit organizations.
