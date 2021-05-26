The Dye Natatorium Pool is slated to open June 7, that is, if the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District can secure certified lifeguards in time.
"Our main goal is to open June 7, but we are really, really struggling hard with lifeguards," said Ashley Krempien, TVRPD recreation manager.
The distict has hosted two certification classes, and one more is scheduled for June 11, 12 and 13.
TVRPD will not be offering season passes this year due to the lack of required lifeguards.
Most years, TVRPD hires 20 to 25 lifeguards. This year, 10 lifeguards have been certified and hired.
"If we lose any of these lifeguards or are unable to hire more, I don't know if we will be able to stay open," Krempien said.
TVRPD will still offer limited swim lessons and recreation hours. Morning lap swims will be available this year along with deep water aerobics on Tuesdays and Thursday.
"It is very modified and limited because we do not have the guards," the recreation manager said.
The cost is $5 for open lap swim and recreational swimming, and can be paid at the door. The district will still offer punch cards for $30 for 10 swim sessions, which will save patrons $2 off each swim session.
TVRPD has replaced several heaters, pumps and handicap chairs among other improvements to the pool this year.
TVRPD will also do its best to follow current COVID state safety guidelines.
Said Krempien, "We are really looking forward to having a wonderful swim season this summer, and are really hopeful that we get the people that we need to offer more programs this summer."
Should TVRPD hire more guards, Krempien said the district plans to feature more activities. Lifeguards need to be 15 and older to apply.
Individuals interested in becoming certified and possible employment as a lifeguard are asked to sign up online at tvrpd.org or call 822-3228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.