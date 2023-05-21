From recycled water and long-duration energy storage in Rosamond to continued prospects for the Mojave Inland Port and retail development in Ridgecrest and Tehachapi, there were plenty of stories for east Kern enthusiasts to share at a meeting in Tehachapi on May 18.
The East Kern Economic Alliance is sponsored by the Kern County Economic Development Corp., and members generally meet on the second Thursday of each month at various locations. This month’s meeting was held at The Village Collective, with Tehachapi City Councilwoman Susan Wiggins welcoming about 50 attendees.
Business and government leaders networked and also heard presentations. Among organizations and companies represented were Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, cities of California City, Ridgecrest and Tehachapi, California State University Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Flight Test Museum Foundation, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Hydrostor, Kern County, Mojave Air & Space Port, Mojave Chamber of Commerce, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, Rosamond News, Southern California Edison and U.S. Borax.
Christina Miller, administrative specialist with Kern County Economic Development Corp., provided information about KIC — Kern Intern Connections. She said KIC is a regional talent retention and workforce quality initiative with a goal of expanding internship opportunities in the county by offering support to local employers and connecting local students with STEM-based internships. More information is online at kernintern.com.
Curt Hildebrand, senior vice president, commercial affairs, provided an update on Hydrostor’s Willow Rock Energy Storage Center near Rosamond. He said the company is continuing its work through the permitting process with the California Energy Commission. Formerly called the Gem Energy Storage Center, Willow Rock is proposed to be built on about 70 acres west of Rosamond near Tehachapi-Willow Springs and Sweetser roads.
John Joyce, publisher of the Rosamond News, reported that the Rosamond Community Services District’s water recycling project is complete and producing water.
Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager and economic development coordinator for the city of Tehachapi, provided an overview of economic challenges and demonstrated computer applications that the city uses to gather and review data. He said the city will attend the upcoming convention of the ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers). Past involvement with shows sponsored by that organization has yielded important connections that eventually resulted in firms opening in Tehachapi.
Megan McKenzie, economic development analyst with the city of Ridgecrest, said her city will also be represented at the ICSC convention. She described an upcoming event in downtown Ridgecrest that will feature wineries from Tehachapi and Paso Robles and said the city is continuing to try to build up economic drivers in its downtown.
Mary Beth Garrison, manager of external affairs and community engagement for U.S. Borax in Boron, reported that the company is continuing efforts to use materials from more than a century of mine tailings to produce more sustainable concrete.
And U.S. Borax’s parent company Rio Tinto is continuing with efforts to produce battery-grade lithium from those tailings, she said.
“Where we were thinking small, they’re thinking big,” Garrison added.
Laura Lynne Wyatt, field representative for Kern County Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, provided an update on the Mojave Inland Port.
The project is moving forward, she said, noting that it’s been determined that work will be required on overpasses in Rosamond and on Highway 58 north of Mojave.
A dry land port is planned for about 400 acres west of Highway 14 and south of Highway 58 — along both sides of the railroad tracks. The port is expected to relieve congestion at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports by accepting incoming containers brought from ships by shuttle trains and then sorting and distributing the containers onto trucks for dispatch to distribution centers.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.