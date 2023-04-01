The Easter Bunny is expected to visit Tehachapi communities with a number of special events set.
A traditional, free Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Tehachapi Recreation and Park District will take place Saturday. The egg hunt will be at West Park, 490 W. D St., with four age divisions: 2 and under, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 to 10. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m., youngest to oldest. Parents will be allowed on the field for ages 2 and under only. There will be golden egg prizes and an Easter Bunny.
At Tehachapi Branch Library, from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be an indoor Easter egg hunt. The library is located at 212 S. Green St.
Also on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Church of the Nazarene will hold its third annual Eggstravaganza with egg hunts, a petting zoo, popcorn, games and more. Free for the entire family, the event is expected to draw more than 200 youngsters and their families. The church is located at 19016 Highline Road.
Stallion Springs Church and Stallion Springs Parks and Recreation are jointly sponsoring a community Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Stallion Springs Community Center, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive.
For Bear Valley Springs residents, the Bear Valley Springs Association is hosting a number of holiday-themed events this week, including a candy hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Beaubien Athletic Fields and egg-dying at the Whiting Center at 1 p.m. the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.