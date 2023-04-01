The Easter Bunny is expected to visit Tehachapi communities with a number of special events set.

A traditional, free Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Tehachapi Recreation and Park District will take place Saturday. The egg hunt will be at West Park, 490 W. D St., with four age divisions: 2 and under, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 to 10. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m., youngest to oldest. Parents will be allowed on the field for ages 2 and under only. There will be golden egg prizes and an Easter Bunny.

Tags

Recommended for you