With elevated pollution levels noted in the Tehachapi, Rosamond and Mojave areas, the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District on Thursday urged children, older adults and anyone with heart and lung problems to avoid outdoor activity if they can smell or see smoke.
Smoke from several fires, including from the Lake Fire in Lake Hughes in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles, is impacting several communities, the air district noted in a news release.
The air district said effects can be as mild as a headache or eye, nose or throat irritation, or more serious such as asthma attacks or stresses on weakened cardiovascular systems.
