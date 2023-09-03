Three of the most popular grant programs offered by the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District will be available again on Oct. 1, according to Jeremiah Cravens, senior air quality specialist.
In an article in the district’s most recent newspaper, Cravens said funding is limited, and the grant programs have historically become oversubscribed.
The Wood Smoke Reduction Program and DMV Vehicle Voucher Program are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until all funding has been allocated, he said.
The DMV Grant Program, which includes road paving projects, has a five-month application submittal period with a hard deadline of Feb. 23, 2024. All DMV Grant Program project proposals will be evaluated at the close of the application period to determine eligibility and funding awards.
Wood Smoke Reduction Program
The Wood Smoke Reduction Program is funded by California Cap and Trade revenues. The California Air Resources Board determines project criteria and program eligibility guidelines that the district must follow. The 2024 guidelines allow eligible homeowners in Eastern Kern to receive up to $5,000 to replace their existing woodstove or fireplace with a new EPA-certified wood stove or fireplace insert.
Natural gas and propane stoves or inserts will not be eligible for funding under the new CARB guidelines.
DMV programs
Eastern Kern residents can receive a $4,000 voucher to be used for the purchase of a new electric vehicle, Craven noted. He said there is no requirement to replace or retire an existing vehicle.
In order to be eligible for funding, the grantee must reside in Eastern Kern County, and the new EV must be purchased, not leased.
DMV Grant Program grantees can receive up to $50,000 for an eligible project that reduces emissions from on-road motor vehicle-related activities. Eligible projects include road paving, installation of Level II or Level III publicly accessible EV charging stations, installation of a publicly accessible CNG refilling station, public education courses geared toward reducing emissions, vanpool implementation, construction of a park and ride facilities and construction of a bike path.
Guidelines and applications for all three of these grant programs will become available on the District’s website, kernair.org, beginning Oct. 1.
