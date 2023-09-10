Clare Scotti and Mary Beth Garrison

Clare Scotti, left, with Mary Beth Garrison. Scotti is the new president and chief executive officer of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Garrison is president of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Clare Scotti, new chief executive officer of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, provided an update about that organization at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.

As GTEDC President Mary Beth Garrison noted, the two organizations are separate but work closely together.