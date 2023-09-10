Clare Scotti, new chief executive officer of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, provided an update about that organization at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
As GTEDC President Mary Beth Garrison noted, the two organizations are separate but work closely together.
Scotti remains involved with the Tehachapi Tourism Commission, an organization that functions under the GTEDC umbrella and manages the all-volunteer Tehachapi Visitor Center.
She explained that the chamber’s mission is “to advance the prosperity of our members through community leadership, member opportunities and advocacy.”
A nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, the chamber was created in 1963, although similar organizations existed in Tehachapi in previous years.
Scotti said the chamber currently has 370 members.
She took over as president and CEO of the organization last month, succeeding Jeanette Pauer, who was in that role since February 2022.
When Pauer took on the job, the chamber was still in recovery mode following both the pandemic and the unexpected death of Ida Perkins in November 2021. Perkins had been at the helm of the chamber since 2005.
Scotti noted that the city of Tehachapi has assisted the chamber with $35,000 in funding to help pay for additional staffing. That contribution, approved by the Tehachapi City Council in July, is in addition to the $10,000 annual chamber membership the city already holds and another $5,000 provided this year to assist with the new “Green Street Get Down” concert to be held in downtown Tehachapi during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
The concert had to be moved from downtown and other events had to be canceled due to the extraordinary rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary, leaving the chamber and other local organizations and businesses further challenged.
But Scotti was optimistic in her presentation, sharing information that some people in the community — and even chamber members — may not know.
As a member of CalChamber — the California Chamber of Commerce — the Tehachapi chamber receives a weekly debrief from the statewide business organization. Information about legislation that may impact businesses is shared with members.
She pointed to networking, collaboration, support and recognition as among key ways the chamber benefits members.
Scotti said she is working to restart the chamber’s Ambassador Program and encourages members to contact the chamber for assistance with events such as ribbon-cuttings, anniversaries, grand openings, open houses and more.
Major events and activities sponsored by the chamber include luncheons held most months on the third Tuesday, lunch-and-learn events, educational workshops, quarterly mixers, job fairs and business summits.
The chamber sponsors the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, Thunder on the Mountain car show and an annual carnival. In cooperation with the Tehachapi News, the chamber also sponsors the Tehachapi’s Finest program, recognizing the citizen of the year, small and large business of the year and nonprofit organization of the year.
The organization is working to revamp its website to have a stronger online presence and develop more resources for success including an online job board, Scotti said.
Upcoming events
A luncheon, a mixer and two fundraising events are coming up:
• New Tehachapi Police Chief Richard Standridge will be the guest speaker at the chamber’s Sept. 19 luncheon. The luncheon will begin at noon at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Tickets, $20 plus processing fee, are available at eventbrite.com.
• The chamber teams up with Tehachapi Community Theatre Association at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 for a mixer in Centennial Plaza, downtown Tehachapi, next door to the BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Tickets are $25 plus processing fee at eventbrite.com. The tickets include networking, small bites and sparkling cider with members of the cast of "The Addams Family" mingling with guests. Tickets also provide admission to the 7 p.m. performance of the show.
• Thunder on the Mountain, the car show rained out during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1. Vehicles will line downtown streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the famous “thunder” of roaring engines at noon.
• In years past, the chamber sponsored a carnival in conjunction with the Mountain Festival but in recent years the event was moved to coincide with the Tehachapi Apple Festival. This year the carnival will be held the same weekend as the Apple Festival but at a new location — the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center. The carnival will be open Oct. 13 to 15. More information will be released closer to the event.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
