Attendees at the June 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council had a chance to learn about the inner workings of the California Correctional Institution — and the economic impact of the facility.
Through payroll and purchases, a good deal of the state prison’s $200 million annual budget makes its way into the local economy and according to Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett, the economic value of CCI to the city and local economy cannot be understated.
In September 2021, the state shuttered the minimum facility at CCI as part of an effort to reduce the number of prisons — and because there are fewer inmates in the system qualifying for housing in minimum security.
At the time the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation estimated that the closure would save the state about $23.4 million annually by cutting 154 staff positions. Although the positions were cut, officials said there were no layoffs related to the reduction because many positions were already vacant.
A similar minimum security facility in Soledad was closed in 2021 also, and there were plans to close the California Correctional Center at Susanville but the closure is on hold pending the outcome of litigation by the city of Susanville.
The Lassen County city feared economic ruin by the loss of more than 1,000 jobs at one of two state prisons located near Susanville, leading to the lawsuit. It alleges that the state violated the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Penal Code in making its decision to close CCC.
The year before, the state closed the Deuel Vocational Institution at Tracy. And the latest state budget documents suggest it may be possible for the state to close three additional state prisons by 2024-25. But Warden Brian Cates said staff at the institution don’t want CCI to be considered for closure and are working hard to bring in volunteers and support rehabilitative programs.
Garrett noted that the city and local elected officials are very aware of the state’s plans and are paying attention.
“We feel very confident that things will work out in our favor,” he said.
Population and staffing
Cates and Lt. Eric Barthelmes provided additional information about the institution.
The inmate population as of May 31 was 3,039 — actually that’s an increase over the population around the time of the minimum facility closure last September when 2,746 inmates were housed at CCI.
The facility employs 1,541 staff members including 910 custody, 373 institution non-custody, 205 health care workers and 53 education staff.
Jobs are continually available, the warden noted. He encouraged people to check out openings online at cdcr.ca.gov/careers.
Barthelmes said the estimated cost to house inmates is $67,000 each per year, with medical costs estimated at $15,000 per inmate per year. Meal costs are estimated at $4 per inmate per day (two hot and one cold meal).
Rehabilitative programs
Programs available to individuals incarcerated at CCI include academic and vocational education, religious services, self-help groups and Integrated Substance Use Disorder Treatment (ISUDT).
Many of those incarcerated at CCI have a history of substance use or abuse and a major emphasis is placed on related programs. The ISUDT program has two different classes. One is a 14-week outpatient program and the other is focused on cognitive behavior therapy and life skills.
In July 2021 the institution started an Offender Mentor Certification Program. Select inmates have an opportunity to become certified Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) counselors. The state certification can be used both inside and outside prison and in other states.
The academic education program at CCI is chartered as Tehachapi Mountain Adult School. In addition to offering basic education, General Education Development and high school diploma programs, inmates have an opportunity to learn to use computers and related technology, take college correspondence courses and face-to-face college classes offered by Cerro Coso Community College at the prison. Inmates within three years of release also may have an opportunity to participate in a transitions program.
Paid mentor, clerk and teacher's aide positions are available to qualified inmates and a peer literacy mentor program is offered.
Vocational training is also offered with training provided in auto body, auto mechanics, building maintenance, construction, carpentry, electronics, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) as well as plumbing and welding.
The institution has also been visited several times by the mural artist JR, who worked in 2019 with inmates and staff on Facility B to complete and film an art project.
Barthelmes said the project was highlighted in the film "Paper & Glue," which was shown in theaters and on MSNBC.
Since 2019 the artist and his team have been back to CCI several times, he noted. Most recently they were back in April to complete another project on Facility C (and film the process).
Charitable contributions
Institution staff and inmates also provide charitable contributions to the local community, Barthelmes noted.
Through the Community Resource Manager's office, in 2021 CCI's inmate population donated about $25,500 through food sales. Local businesses supported by the sales included Kohnen's Bakery, TK's Pizza, Tea Donuts, Red House BBQ, P-Dubs, Hungry Howie's and Albertsons.
Of the donated funds, $14,900 went to the Stallion Springs Foundation for baseball fields, $4,000 to the Tehachapi Seminoles (baseball and soccer teams), $2,700 to Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, $3,000 to Guardians Around the Earth and $1,600 to the Salvation Army.
Prison history
CCI was originally opened as the California Institution for Women in the early 1930s, but the prison was severely damaged in the July 1952 earthquake, accelerating the state’s plans to move female inmates to a new facility near Chino.
In early 1955, the prison reopened as a branch of the California Institution for Men but was later given its current name. It was expanded in the late 1960s and in 1985 and 1986, two new maximum-security facilities were built. The following year, the prison added a new high-medium custody facility.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
