EDC - Corey Costelloe.jpg

Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director Corey Costelloe shared information about the current development climate with members of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council on May 3.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

If you’re wondering when the former Kmart building in Tehachapi might be transformed into something wonderful — or your favorite brand name business might locate here — don’t hold your breath.

Tehachapi’s commercial development scene has been stymied by market conditions and interest rates, with bank failures leaving shaky ground and the cost of materials and labor soaring.