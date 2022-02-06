George Novinger, former principal of Tehachapi High School and longtime local resident and community volunteer, died Feb. 4 following a long illness. He was 89.
An educator, outdoorsman, pilot, businessman and community booster, Novinger lived in Tehachapi beginning in 1982 when he became principal at Tehachapi High School. Previously he was a teacher, coach and administrator of Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale for 27 years.
Born in Lewistown, Montana, on May 30, 1932, Novinger lived in that state until he moved to Glendale with his parents at age 11. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School and then from Occidental College in Los Angeles, where he met his wife, Anne Marie. The two eloped and married in Las Vegas in 1954.
While at Hoover he taught math and science and developed a comprehensive course in aerospace science and coached football and swimming. As a ranger naturalist, he spent almost 20 summers working at the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest east of Bishop.
He was a charter member of the Tehachapi Society of Pilots and flew his own airplane for 50 years. In April 2021 the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi recognized Novinger with the club’s 2021 Distinguished Service Award.
In 1995, with his wife and another partner, Shirley Fuller, Novinger opened the popular Apple Shed restaurant, bringing to life a building on Tehachapi Boulevard formerly used by J.C. and Rolf Jacobsen, Anne Marie’s uncles, to pack and ship potatoes and many kinds of seed. Later the Novingers sold the business to Majo and Mei Mei Lujan.
Novinger retired from Tehachapi High School in 1992, but that didn’t end his community service. In addition to service with the Kiwanis Club he was on the boards of the Greater Tehachapi Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Main Street Tehachapi, Tehachapi Community Counseling Service and Tehachapi Tourism Commission. He was also active with the Edwards Community Alliance, a group formed to support engineering and aerospace education and Edwards Air Force Base, and served on the board for Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District.
He worked for decades to help the community effort to build a new hospital including chairing a committee to pass the first bond election and later chairing the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
He and his wife, Anne Marie, were recognized as Tehachapi Citizens of the Year in 2008.
A two-day open house-style celebration of life at the Novinger home is planned for a future date.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include daughters Mary Noble and Barbara Novinger and five grandchildren — Annie Ziegler, Dennis Ziegler, Sarah Noble, Saya Novinger and Marie Noble. He was predeceased by his son Tom, who accidentally drowned in Hawaii in November 2017 at the age of 61.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
