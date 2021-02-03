Financial adviser Brandon Billings of Edward Jones Investments recently announced the corporation will open a Tehachapi branch in March.
The new office will be in the Tehachapi Crossing Shopping Center, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., at the corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road.
"I am excited to announce that we will be opening a new Edward Jones Investments branch in the spring of 2021. This has been a year in the making as we have faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Billings said.
Billings said Edward Jones will host a grand opening to welcome the public to its new location. An announcement will be made at a future date concerning the opening.
"We are excited to continue supporting the hardworking people and businesses of Tehachapi with achieving their retirement and financial goals from our new office location," Billings said.
In the meantime, call Brandon Billings at 823-4879.
