Plans are quickly developing for the first air show at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years, set for Oct. 15 and 16.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as the Mojave Air & Space Port, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center and Air Force Plant 42.
Headlining the free two-day event will be the Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team. They will be joined by a vast array of aerial performance and static displays representing nearly every aircraft in the Air Force inventory, Chase Kohler of the 412th Public Affairs office said.
“It’s a rare opportunity to get pretty much every aircraft in the Air Force inventory either in the air or on the ground,” he said.
Among the aircraft expected are the F-22, F-35, T-38, F-16, B-1 and B-52 bombers and KC-135 tanker. NASA will also be providing a number of aircraft.
The event will commemorate the 75th anniversaries of the Air Force and the first supersonic flight, by then-Capt. Chuck Yeager in the skies over Edwards AFB.
To celebrate that first sonic boom and take advantage of holding a rare air show beneath a supersonic corridor, the air show will feature Air Force and NASA jets “going full steam” to see which can break the sound barrier first.
“We want to heighten that and showcase that, because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime for air shows to be able to actually go past Mach .99 and actually hit that sonic boom,” Kohler said.
The crowd will not be able to see the aircraft as they will be at altitude, but “they’re definitely going to hear them and feel them,” he said. “We’re just really excited to showcase that unique part.”
This air show will also feature what organizers believe is the largest STEM Expo in Air Force history.
This massive event will feature more than 60 exhibitors in Edwards’ largest hangar, all featuring hands-on, interactive activities to promote science, technology, engineering and math.
