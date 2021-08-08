The theme was clear at the Tehachapi Meet 'n Greet with Larry Elder. People are hungry for leadership in California.
Elder is a native Californian who promised the crowd to act quickly on dealing with solutions to the problems facing California today. He immediately touched upon several different subjects including antiquated water systems, the merits of desalinization plants, school choice, rising crime and homelessness.
Elder also fully debunked the claim of police officers driven by the issue of "systemic racism."
"It’s a lie,” he said. “The police, because of this false accusation, are engaging in what’s called passive policing as opposed to proactive policing. They’re pulling back.”
Elder, if he wins, told the Tehachapi crowd his first actions will focus on homelessness, school choice, and thwarting rising crime rates. Elder mentioned that he would declare a statewide emergency on homelessness in order to waive the formalities of CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) to help expedite low-cost housing construction across the state. He would also respond rapidly to implement school choice in California, so that state dollars “follow the child rather than the other way around.”
There are 46 candidates running for governor in the upcoming recall election. Twenty-four are Republicans. Nine are Democrats. Larry Elder is polling at No. 1.
The sold-out Tehachapi event was Hosted by the Greater Tehachapi Republican Party and held at the Red House BBQ.
Larry Barrett is 2020-21 president of the Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly.
