Schultz and Jones.jpg

Robert W. Schultz, left, and Delbert Jones appear to have won seats on the Board of Directors of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 File photos

Voters appear to have approved sales tax increases in the city of Tehachapi and unincorporated Kern County and a new 30-year lease between Adventist Health and the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District in Tuesday’s election.

But two tax increases in Bear Valley Springs Community Services District — one to fund police and the other to cover expenses related to the entrance gate — were rejected by a wide margin.