A cadre of 20 poll workers were on site at the First Baptist Church of Tehachapi on South Curry Street on Election Day in 2020.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Kern County Elections Office is seeking poll workers for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election to be held Tuesday, Sept. 14. Poll workers are needed to staff polling places throughout the county.

Poll workers must be a registered voter, attend a training session and be able to serve from 6 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m. Poll workers are paid a stipend for serving.

Volunteers who are bilingual in English and Spanish, Tagalog, Ilocano or Punjabi are also sought.

For more information, visit Kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.