The Kern County Elections office had not corrected errors which led to the wrong Trustee Areas in the Tehachapi Unified School District being set up for November’s election as of Tuesday morning, making it impossible for some prospective candidates to file for office.
According to action taken previously by the school board and the Kern County Committee on School District Organization, the areas up for election in November are Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. There are no incumbents in those areas.
Gail Purdy, a Tehachapi resident who has been working to encourage candidates to run for office in the new Trustee Areas, said a prospective candidate for Area 4 drove to Bakersfield on Tuesday morning only to learn the system wasn’t up and she couldn’t file. By 10:30 a.m. the system appeared to be operating but the information provided by a clerk did not show the correct Trustee Areas.
There was no word as to when the problem will be corrected.
Filing deadlines
The filing period for local elections — including the school board, Tehachapi City Council and directors of special districts — opened Monday, July 18. The deadline for most offices is Aug. 12, although it could be extended by three days if incumbents don’t file for reelection.
The Kern County Elections office handles filing for all offices except the Tehachapi City Council. The Tehachapi City Clerk is in charge of filing for city offices. The city deadline is Aug. 11 (because City Hall is closed on Fridays).
The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Oct. 24 is the regular voter registration deadline, although conditional voter registration at a later date is allowed. For more information about voter registration, call Kern County Elections Office at 1-800-452-8683 or visit bit.ly/3oolHeD.
Below is a report of those who are known to have announced an intention to run or who have actually filed as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2. An official list of candidates will be available once the filing period has closed.
City of Tehachapi
Three seats on the City Council are to be filled. Eligibility and voting is based on living within the specified district.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, there was only one qualified candidate, according to Ashley Whitmore, general services director for the city. That candidate is Joan Pogon-Cord, incumbent in District 4.
Other incumbents are Phil Smith, District 1, and Susan Wiggins, District 5.
Others have indicated an intent to run but either have not returned their paperwork to the city or were otherwise not qualified for the election.
Individuals can use an interactive tool available on the city’s website to find their district, liveuptehachapi.com/352/City-Council-Districts.
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District
The water district has five divisions, but voting is at large. This means that candidates must live in a division with an open seat but voters throughout the district can vote in all races.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, candidates are Joseph B. Sasia for Division 1 — the incumbent Kathy Cassil had not filed — and Nathanael Benton Harbison for Division 3. James Pack, the incumbent in Division 1, announced earlier that he will not seek reelection. No candidates had filed for Division 5. The incumbent is Robert Schultz.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four seats on the seven-member board of trustees are to be filled. Eligibility and voting is based on living within the specified trustee area. There are no incumbents.
According to the Elections Office on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, Cassandra Sweeney has filed for Area 2 and Paul Kaminski has filed for Area 6.
According to an approved map, Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6 should be up for election this year.
Individuals can use an interactive tool on the district website to determine if they live in one of the Trustee Areas with a seat to be filled this year: bit.ly/3PDKNlI, be sure to check only the NDC702 box to display the approved Trustee Area map.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District
Three four-year term seats and one two-year term seat are up for election on the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District. There are no divisions. Voting is at large throughout the district.
Lydia Chaney has filed for election to the full-term board seat for this district, according to the Elections Office. No one else had filed for election by Tuesday morning, Aug. 2.
Mike Nixon, Duane Moats and Christine Sherrill are incumbents in the four-year term seats. Nixon and Moats plan to run for reelection. Sherrill said she will not run this year.
Carl Gehricke is the appointed incumbent in the two-year seat. He plans to run for election.
Bear Valley Community Services District
Three four-year term seats on the board of directors for Bear Valley CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district.
Greg Hahn and Terry Quinn are incumbents. The third seat has been vacant since the resignation of Jay Carlyn earlier this year. As of Aug 2, Quinn had filed, along with Martin Hernandez and Jerry Pittinger, according to the Elections Office.
Golden Hills Community Services District
Two four-year term seats on the board of directors for Golden Hills CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district.
Incumbents are John Buckley and Marilyn White. As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, Marilyn White and a challenger, Connor Harris, had filed, according to the Elections Office.
Mountain Meadows CSD
This small district provides road maintenance services and has not had an election in at least 20 years. Vacancies on the five-member board have been filled by appointment by the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
According to the Elections Office, one four-year term and one two-year term are up for election this year. The office was unable to provide the names of incumbents, if any. No one had filed as of Tuesday morning.
Stallion Springs CSD
Three four-year term seats on the board of directors for Stallion Springs CSD are up for election this year. There are no divisions and voting is at large throughout the district. Incumbents are Ben Dewell, Barry Leslie and Neil Record.
As of Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, only Dewell had filed, according to the Elections Office.
Other candidates?
Candidates for local office are asked to contact Tehachapi News so your information can be included in future articles. Send email to editorial@tehachapinews.com or directly to freelancer Claudia Elliott (claudia@claudiaelliott.net).
