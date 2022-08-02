The Kern County Elections office had not corrected errors which led to the wrong Trustee Areas in the Tehachapi Unified School District being set up for November’s election as of Tuesday morning, making it impossible for some prospective candidates to file for office.

According to action taken previously by the school board and the Kern County Committee on School District Organization, the areas up for election in November are Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. There are no incumbents in those areas.