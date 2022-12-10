Andrea Dries is part of a family that has farmed in the Brite Valley since 1976. Her parents started growing raspberries at their small farm on Easy Street around 1999, across the street from where her grandparents grew apples. And her mom, Margaret, kept Dries Farm going after her husband Lee died in 2004.
But in recent years, life on Easy Street hasn’t been quite as easy.
“We’ve given up on raspberries, they destroyed all that,” Andrea Dries said of the elk that started invading the farm about two years ago. The animals not only eat crops, they also trample irrigation systems.
“Even neighbors who aren’t farmers have complained,” she said. The elk eat the leaves off their trees and bushes and devour flowers.
“No one can have anything nice here without having a fortress,” she said.
The elk
As previously reported, elk in the Tehachapi area are Rocky Mountain Elk — descendants of about 277 animals brought from Yosemite National Park around 1967 by Rex Ellsworth, who sold the ranch three years later to the company that developed Stallion Springs. By then, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the elk had escaped containment.
At the time, cattle ranching was the predominant agricultural activity in the nearby Cummings Valley. The elk had plenty of space to roam in the mountains surrounding the valley and adjacent Bear Valley Springs — as well as the 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch.
But as the herd and human population has grown — with irrigated farmland largely replacing dryland crops and grazing — inevitable conflicts with the elk have developed.
As reported earlier, Tom Batter — the elk and pronghorn coordinator for the state’s Game Conservation Program, Wildlife Branch — outlined concerns at the September meeting of the state Fish and Game Commission’s Wildlife Resources Committee and said that human-elk conflicts in the Tehachapi area have risen above acceptable levels.
Batter has recommended approval of a new Tehachapi zone for hunting Rocky Mountain elk. A proposal will be considered at the Dec. 14 meeting of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission in San Diego.
Elk migration
Tehachapi historian and author Jon Hammond has written about elk and often shared photos he and others have taken of the majestic creatures in many areas around Tehachapi.
According to Hammond, the animals were seldom seen in populated areas until about 20 years ago.
Water features in Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs may have attracted the animals to those communities. In recent years they have made their way east into the Brite and Tehachapi valleys, including the Golden Hills area.
Although elk have been observed in the Kern River Valley in recent years, they may be Tule elk migrating from the Owens Valley, not Rocky Mountain elk moving north from Tehachapi.
Elk are accessing the Bear Mountain portion of the Frank and Joan Randall Preserve established by The Nature Conservancy in recent years. But a representative of the organization said its staff don’t believe the animals are making their way north of the freeway.
“Rocky Mountain elk frequently access the Bear Mountain portion of the preserve from Bear Valley Springs,” spokesperson Heather Gately said. “But, at this time north of Highway 58, there is no indication of elk becoming established on the preserve.”
Revered animals
According to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a bull elk stands five foot tall at the shoulder, weighs about 700 pounds and is about eight foot long, from head to tail.
As one of the largest land mammals in the United States, they command attention and inspire awe — particularly when groups of large bulls with their immense antlers gather.
In Bear Valley, concern for the elk (and drivers) prompted the newly formed Bear Valley Springs Wildlife Coalition to work to increase awareness of wildlife issues in the community after an elk was hit by a vehicle in November 2021. Earlier in the year another elk had been hit, along with about 30 deer in a 15-month period.
Peter DeArmond is a BVS resident who has spent hundreds of hours shooting videos of the majestic animals. His work can be found online at elkmovies.com.
Responding to an inquiry recently, he said that it appears that the Rocky Mountain Elk population in the Tehachapi area seems to be healthy and growing. But he has doubts about whether hunting will really reduce human interactions.
Describing the history of the elk locally — and the growth in the nearby human communities — DeArmond said he thinks there are bound to be interactions and that the presence of the elk will continue to be a headache for the CDFW.
“Hunting elk may or may not help control the population, but I don’t think it will greatly reduce human interaction with them,” he said. “That’s because elk, like all wild animals, go to the easiest places where they can find food and water. In Bear Valley Springs, for example, they love the lakes, the parks and the golf course and obviously they can’t be hunted in a residential area. So, there’s constant interaction there and I think it will only continue.”
