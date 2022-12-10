Elk in Stallion Springs garden.jpg

Irina Piertz captured a photo of this elk visiting a home garden in Stallion Springs in 2017. In recent years elk have more frequently caused damage in yards and farms in the Tehachapi area.

 Tehachapi News file photo

Andrea Dries is part of a family that has farmed in the Brite Valley since 1976. Her parents started growing raspberries at their small farm on Easy Street around 1999, across the street from where her grandparents grew apples. And her mom, Margaret, kept Dries Farm going after her husband Lee died in 2004.

But in recent years, life on Easy Street hasn’t been quite as easy.