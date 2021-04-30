Tehachapi’s oldest eatery, Kelcy’s Restaurant, has come up with an innovative idea to serve its patrons: Memory Mondays. History buffs and the general public are invited to visit the restaurant on Mondays, share their favorite Kelcy's story and receive a free drink and dessert with their purchased meal.
"I, personally, think we have the best food in town. It is all quality ingredients and it is all made fresh," said Virginia Sheridan, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Bill Lee.
But part of enjoying a restaurant is not just eating good food; it is also the ambiance and overall experience.
"Every week, we will feature somebody's experience of Kelcy's and try to tie the old and new together to remind people why Kelcy's was important to them and to the town," Sheridan said.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Sheridan and Lee decided to postpone a grand reopening of the iconic restaurant to 2 to 4 p.m. July 1, with a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and feast on handmade cookies and sundaes.
"We are doing a rebranding of Kelcy's so people realize what we are today," Sheridan said.
Part of the rebranding to is inform the public of Kelcy's new, extended hours. Also, the menu has expanded from tried-and-true comfort food to include vegan options and a dinner menu.
Said Sheridan, "Kelcy's is not just a restaurant. It is wrapped up in the whole town history. It is not just historic, but it is also vintage. There has been a restaurant on this site almost 100 years."
Sheridan welcomes the public to "come on in and enjoy our vintage charm and modern flavors and be a pat of Tehachapi history."
Sheridan encourages the public to send photos and memories to kelcys2018@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.