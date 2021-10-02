Enrollment in Tehachapi Unified School District was up overall at the beginning of the school year, according to reports by Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, and dropped slightly by the fourth week of school but was still higher districtwide than the same time last year.
Her latest report was made during the district’s Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 14.
At four weeks into the new school year, enrollment in the district’s schools had dropped by 42 students overall from the superintendent’s report of Aug. 24.
For the current school year, enrollment was 4,166 in the fourth week, compared to 4,011 for 2020-21. Only Tompkins Elementary School had fewer students enrolled than the same time the prior year.
Week 4 enrollment by school is shown here:
• Cummings Valley, 607 (579 last year)
• Golden Hills, 692 (681 last year)
• Tompkins, 628 (632 last year)
• Jacobsen Middle, 939 (904 last year)
• Tehachapi High, 1,277 (1,193 last year)
• Monroe High, 23 (22 last year)
Larson-Everson also updated the board on COVID-19, using data as of Sept. 4.
The school year began Aug. 11 with an emphasis on in-person instruction. By Sept. 4 the district was aware of 74 student cases, nine staff cases and had one class closure (quarantine for 10 days). A total of 547 close contact tracing letters and calls were made, the superintendent reported.
The school board meets monthly at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next regular meeting is set for Oct. 12. Agendas are posted online at https://agendaonline.net/public/tehachapi/.
— Claudia Elliott
