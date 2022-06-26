Tehachapi area residents may shrug if they see news about the Delta Conveyance Project.
The proposed 44-mile tunnel would bypass the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to move water from Northern California to agencies and irrigation districts from the Bay Area to Southern California might seem to be a story of no importance locally.
But part of the more than $350 million price tag for the planning and environmental review will be paid by local taxpayers. And if the estimated $16 billion project is ultimately built, local taxpayers will help foot that bill, too.
If the project isn’t built, it’s likely that the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and those who rely on imported water from the State Water Project will get even less water in the future. Already, the SWP has become unreliable. As reported by TCCWD General Manager Tom Neisler at the June 15 meeting of the district’s Board of Directors, in recent years imported water has been insufficient to meet customer requests.
Only once in the last 10 years has the district received an allocation sufficient to meet its goal of 10,000 acre feet of water per year. Another year was very close. But three times (including this year), what is called the Table A allocation was only 5 percent — not enough to meet all customer needs.
Customers include the city of Tehachapi, Bear Valley, Golden Hills and Stallion Springs community services districts, the California Correctional Institution, a number of other small water companies and farmers.
Imported water is less important to some customers than others, but overall the entire district relies on a continued flow of water from Northern California to Tehachapi.
Reasons for reduced allocation include drought and environmental rulings.
Will the Delta Conveyance Project solve this problem?
Not necessarily.
Essentially, it’s a gamble that TCCWD and other agencies have agreed to fund the environmental review and planning.
But the project has been put forth as the best potential option to restore and protect the ability to deliver SWP water supplies south of the Delta.
In April the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District Board of Directors agreed to continue to fund the planning at a total cost of $1,621,355, about half of which was paid two years ago.
The water district is a member unit of the Kern County Water Agency, an entity created in 1961 by a special act of the California State Legislature. KCWA serves as the local contracting entity for the State Water Project. In addition to TCCWD, a number of water districts and improvement districts in the county contract for imported water through KCWA.
The local district’s share of the planning cost expense is expected to be a total of $1,621,355 — of which $594,252 was contributed in 2021 and 2022. The remaining $1,027,103 will be paid in two payments — $489,097 in 2023 and $538,006 in 2024.
As in past years, the water district will fund its share of the cost through increases in the ad valorem tax paid by property owners within the district. At the April 20 meeting, Neisler said the board approves the tax rate annually. The current rate is about $53.56 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. A conservative estimate of the increase, he said, is that the tax would be an additional $10.71 per $100,000 assessed valuation (about 20 percent more).
