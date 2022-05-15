The Tehachapi Heritage League invites the public to a dedication of the refurbished garden at the Errea House. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
The house is among many treasures in downtown Tehachapi. Originally built in Old Town Tehachapi in the 1870s, it was moved on log rollers pulled by horses or mules to its present location at 311 S. Green St., around 1900. The Errea family lived in the home for more than 70 years but today it is a museum operated by the league to provide visitors with an idea of what life was like in early Tehachapi.
Over time, volunteers developed a large garden in the space between the house and a commercial building to the north with permission from a prior owner.
But when owner Ryan Beauchamp — whose work has enhanced downtown in many ways — decided to build on a parcel between the Errea House and the corner building, the garden required reinvention. A redesign was begun in 2018 and work to develop a scaled-down version of the garden was underway by 2020.
According to Judy Reynolds of the league, the process has been difficult and time-consuming, but the result is not only beautiful — it will be easier for volunteers to maintain.
In a newsletter article, Mary Cunningham — who designed the new garden — said it is not only an example of what a home would have as a garden in the 1920s but also a showplace for some of the museum’s outside collectibles.
These include the old firehouse bell and another smaller bell such as would have been used for schools and ranches to call students to class — or alert people to trouble or maybe call them to dinner, Cunningham said. A totem pole carved by Lester “Hooks” Anderson and installed in 2012 had to be relocated but is still a part of the garden.
Reynolds said Jon Hammond did most of the hardscape for the new garden. A new irrigation system was installed, as well.
The league leased the Errea House in 1996 and was successful in adding it to the National Register of Historic Places the next year. In June 1999, the organization purchased the house — and the mortgage was paid off in 2004. The house has been used for many events including fundraisers to pay for renovations.
More information about the Tehachapi Heritage League and the Errea House is online at tehachapimuseum.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
