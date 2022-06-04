About 75 people attended the dedication of the Errea House Museum’s new garden on Saturday, May 28, to enjoy refreshments and learn how the garden was transformed beginning into 2018 when part of the garden could no longer remain on an adjoining property.
Music for the event was provided by Saya Novinger and Jon Hammond. Kerri Esten and Mary Cunningham served refreshments on the porch and cupcakes were donated by Linda Pettit of Linda’s Cakes and Things.
The museum is owned by the Tehachapi Heritage League and located on Green Street downtown, across from the Tehachapi Museum.
Museum Director Judy Reynolds welcomed those in attendance and noted that the garden is open to the public and a great place to bring a book or lunch and watch the seasonal changes. The garden and patio also provides a space for small gatherings.
Cunningham designed the new garden and shared her inspiration, noting that it is intended as an example of what a home would have as a garden in the 1920s, including a small vegetable garden.
Hammond was in charge of the hardscape and said he was most proud that the new garden is accessible and easy for anyone to navigate. A railing, he noted, was made from oak limbs that fell in a storm a few years back. Rich Erdman and Gary Davies assisted with construction. And a number of people moved and saved plants from the original garden including Joan Cote, Kevin Cote, Stan and Dixie Coutant, Rich Erdman, Bugs and Joe Fontaine, Doug and Sheryl Pickard, Lucia Sandy and Charles White. Georgette Theotig was responsible for the native plant garden.
Major funding for the garden renovation came from Richard and Linda Turco with additional funding from the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation, Main Street Tehachapi and Cunningham. Del Troy contributed the Asclepius plaque and Don Kordes designed and built the birdhouse that is a replica of the Errea House. It was painted by Janice Polletta.
According to the program for the event, Big Sky Dwellings, the city of Tehachapi and John the Plumber provided assistance. The totem pole was donated by Laura Weltin and Delia Roberts.
