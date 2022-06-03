Fire officials lifted on Friday afternoon an evacuation warning that had been issued earlier in the day in the El Camino Road area of Bear Valley Springs due to a vegetation fire.
The warning that had originally been issued shortly before noon was lifted shortly before 2 p.m. An estimated 75 acres of vegetation burned.
"A vegetation fire has become a threat to areas near Bear Valley Springs," the earlier warning had said. It explained that the fire could become a threat and residents were advised to be ready to leave if it became necessary.
Anyone who needed additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock were told to "leave now," a warning update sent at 12:23 p.m. Friday said.
