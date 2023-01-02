What improvements do local school facilities need — and what priorities should be set for Tehachapi Unified School District?
Two school board members will join 13 other individuals in the coming months as members of the new Facilities Advisory Committee to help answer those questions.
Trustees Tyler Napier, Tracy Kelly and Jackie Wood worked as a committee, along with Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson, to develop the proposal approved unanimously by the school board at its meeting Dec. 13.
Napier said he has personal experience with less than desirable school facilities.
“I was the kid that grew up at Cummings Valley School before they had a school — it was just portables out in the dirt and rocks and we never even had grass,” he said. “The district’s come a long way.”
Although discussion about the committee began in October when Warrior Booster Club President Corey Costelloe brought his concerns about the football stadium and sports facilities to the school board, Napier said the effort is not focused on sports.
“I think this is going to be a long-term commitment to the community, to all the facilities, all schools,” Napier said of the committee.
He wants committee members to consider everything in the district that might need improvement — the schools, the hallways, the bathrooms, the playgrounds, all those things, he said.
“The district has to maintain, repair, upgrade, expand and improve its educational facilities,” Larson-Everson said. “The establishment of a Facilities Advisory Committee will provide an opportunity for parents, community members, teachers, support staff and students to provide input and recommendations to the district and to the governing board regarding capital improvements needed for the district, as well as long-term facility planning.”
As specified by the bylaws for the FAC, which were also approved by the board, it will be made up of one parent representative from each school — Cummings Valley, Golden Hills, Tompkins, Jacobsen Middle School, Tehachapi High and TILA (Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy) — plus three community members. Additionally, there will be one representative each from the California School Employees Association, the Tehachapi Association of Teachers and Confidential-Management staff. One student from grades 6 to 10, and two school board members (Napier and Kelly) will bring the voting members of the committee to 15.
Serving as a facilitator will be the district’s Chief Business Officer, Hojat Entezari, who will be a non-voting member.
The superintendent said the committee will operate under requirements of the state’s Brown Act with meetings open to the public and agendas published in advance.
Organization of the committee is expected to begin soon after schools return from winter break, although no specific timeframe for the board to appoint members or convene has been made public.
Napier encouraged interested individuals to apply to be on the committee.
“Please spread the word,” he said at the Dec. 14 board meeting. “My fear is we don't have involvement — it's a big list (of committee seats to fill).
To apply
A copy of the application for the FAC can be downloaded at this link: bit.ly/3WSmWlJ. The bylaws can be downloaded at this link: bit.ly/3G8kIaT.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.