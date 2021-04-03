Joseph "Joe" Bistany will always be remembered for his smile and his love of super heroes, specifically Batman.
On July 1, 2018, Bistany, 28, was coming home from his Edwards Air Force Base job and traveling south on Willow Springs Road when Kyle Dennison Winchell, 20, attempted a series of five high-speed passes on a blind curve while driving in the opposite lane of travel and to the left of the double yellow parallel lines for his direction of travel, the Kern County District Attorney's Office reported.
Bistany was compelled to drive onto the shoulder in an effort to avoid a head-on collision with Winchell. In making the evasive maneuver to avoid Winchell, Bistany lost control of his vehicle and ultimately struck a truck, resulting in Bistany’s death, the DA's office said. The driver of the truck also suffered significant injuries as a result of the collision.
On March 23, a Kern County Superior Court jury found Winchell guilty of vehicular homicide in what Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer called a significant vehicular homicide case.
In addition, Winchell was found guilty of one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of hit and run for fleeing the scene of a collision.
According to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, a witness who had seen the collision chased after Winchell. Winchell drove away from the scene at speeds of up to 95 miles an hour. The witness was able to catch up to Winchell and take photographs of his vehicle.
With that information, along with reconstruction and other witness statements, the California Highway Patrol identified Winchell as the driver whose grossly negligent criminal conduct resulted in Bistany’s untimely death.
Joe Bistany was predeceased by his father, Herbert Bistany, and was the son of Vickie Bistany, and the younger brother to sister Auna Bistany. He was born in Lancaster, but lived in Tehachapi with his mother at the time of his death. He graduated from Liberty High School in 2009.
Vickie Bistany learned of her son's death when two officers from the California Highway Patrol showed up at the home she shared with her son.
"She told the officers that she was expecting him at any time, and they told her that he wouldn't be coming home," said Janet Machtemes, Vickie's sister and Joe's maternal aunt. "She called me screaming. I never heard a scream like that before, and I never want to hear a scream like that again."
According to Machtemes, Winchell was found guilty just three days after Joe's birthday, March 20. That same day, Joe's beloved dog, Bruce Wayne, died from cancer.
"My granddaughter, who is 5, said to me, 'Grandma, you know Joey wanted to see Bruce Wayne on his birthday,'" she said.
Machtemes said Joe played on the football team for his high school, and played defensive tackle.
Because of his love of super heroes, family and friends showed up at his funeral wearing Batman T-shirts, Machtemes said.
Every holiday, birthday and anniversary of his death, his family gathers at the accident site.
"That's what she (his mother) wants to do because she feels like that is his resting place," Machtemes said.
Commenting on the conviction, Zimmer said in a news release, “Anyone driving a vehicle owes a duty of care to the entire community. When drivers flagrantly disregard speed laws, drive on the wrong side of the road, and cause catastrophic injuries as a result, they will be held accountable. In this case, the extraordinary efforts of a witness to follow and identify the responsible vehicle involved proved essential to further investigation and proof of the case. It serves as a reminder that community involvement is an essential ingredient to providing justice in all cases.”
Winchell will be sentenced April 21 before Judgw John Oglesby, and faces up to 11 years in prison, a sentence the family disagrees with. The prosecutor was Deputy District Attorney Brad Taconi.
"We were glad that he was convicted, obviously, because it was a a battle," Machtemes said. "They kept saying he (Winchell) was a young man, and we kept saying so was Joey... Not only did he not stop after causing the accident, he never took accountability for causing it."
During the court trial, Machtemes said, Winchell gave testimony that the reason he was driving fast and attempting to pass cars on that fateful night was because he was in a hurry to meet his girlfriend.
In addition, the jury heard testimony that after causing the accident and parking his car a few miles down the road in the desert, he called a friend who picked him up and drove him to meet his girlfriend at her baseball game.
After the game, they went out for ice cream, Machtemes recalled hearing at the trial.
Machtemes said the family is hoping for a long term prison sentence for this reason.
