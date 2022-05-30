The city of Tehachapi kicks off its seasonal downtown Farmers Market on June 2.
This year’s markets will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays from June through August on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.
City spokesman Key Budge said all vendor spaces are currently filled, but applications are being accepted for backups in case anyone cancels.
For more information call Jessica Garner, market manager, at 661-822-2200, ext. 102 or send email to jgarner@tehachapicityhall.com.
—Claudia Elliott
