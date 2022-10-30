Among decisions facing voters in the Nov. 8 election are how to vote on two sales tax measures with officials sharing concerns that additional revenue is needed to provide essential services.
Here’s what you need to know about Measure S in the city of Tehachapi and Measure K in unincorporated Kern County:
• If the measures pass, the sales tax within the city of Tehachapi and in unincorporated areas of Kern County will increase by 1 cent, which will bring it even with the sales tax charged in the city of Bakersfield (8.25 percent).
• The proposed sales tax increases are not cumulative. In other words, it's not an extra one cent for the city and another one cent for the county. Instead, if both measures pass, the sales tax within the city and in unincorporated areas of Kern County would increase from the current 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent.
• Sales tax in California generally is collected where the sale is made and about 1 cent of the current 7.25 cents collected on every dollar goes to the local jurisdiction — the city (for sales within the city) or the county (for sales in unincorporated areas). Six cents of the remainder goes to the state and .25 cents to a local transportation fund that is allocated to the county.
• Only registered voters in the city of Tehachapi will see Measure S on their ballot and only registered voters in the unincorporated areas of Kern County will see Measure K on their ballot.
• Each measure can be passed by only 50 percent of those voting plus one vote.
Although the respective governing bodies — the Tehachapi City Council and Kern County Board of Supervisors — put the measures on ballots the governments aren’t allowed to campaign but have provided information.
No organized opposition has surfaced for either measure.
City - Measure S
The Kern County Voter Information Guide included an argument in favor of Measure S signed by President Joshua Pierce on behalf of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council and four individuals.
Curtis L. Nelson, identified as a 35-year resident, Linda S. Clough, a Tehachapi taxpayer for 41 years, Sara Frost, a small business owner and Roger Davis, a retired correctional counselor and taxpayer for 38 years, signed the argument in support of Measure S.
Among reasons cited for their support were:
“Your yes vote on Measure S makes sure we can keep the services we have. Yes on S maintains fire protection and 911 emergency response."
Additionally, the supporters noted, every dime of Measure S is legally required to stay in Tehachapi and can’t be taken by county, state or federal governments.
And the best part, supporters said, is that more than 80 percent of funds raised by Measure S will come from visitors and shoppers who live outside the city.
According to City Manager Greg Garrett, the proposed sales tax increase would add about $4 million annually to the city’s general fund — about doubling that fund. Because the city uses this fund to pay for public safety — including fire and police services — without additional funding it will be necessary for the city to make cuts to nonessential services, he said.
County - Measure K
Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and Operations Officer Jim Zervis visited the Tehachapi area several times over the past few months to provide information about Measure K and the financial problems facing the county.
Public safety tops the list of concerns and Youngblood pulls no punches when he talks about challenges facing his department.
“Many of our substations do not have 24-hour coverage,” he said during a meeting in Golden Hills earlier this year. “When I was a patrol commander in 1991, I fielded 91 deputies in Bakersfield. Today we’re fielding 48. And we have a homicide every other day. The entire county is struggling to respond to 911 calls.”
Zimmer and others also shared their concerns about doing business with tight budgets.
The amount that the county has to operate — to pay for everything from basic operations to public safety and including items such as libraries and maintaining roads and parks — is about $400 million per year, Alsop said.
“That’s the money spent for frontline services in unincorporated Kern County,” he noted. “And it’s gone down about 6 percent since 2014. When you adjust for inflation, that’s a negative 31 percent.”
Although many cities have benefited from increased property tax as home values have increased in recent years, most of the county’s property tax comes from ag, oil and gas, Zervis said. With drought and the state’s efforts to shut down oil and gas production, the county is in trouble, he added.
Zervis said the funds raised with the additional tax, if approved by voters, will be accounted for separately and only used for unincorporated Kern.
Other local measures
Measure J - Voters throughout Kern County will be asked to vote on Measure J, a proposal brought forward by an initiative petition. If approved by a majority of voters, it would limit terms of service on the county Board of Supervisors to two. It would only apply to terms that begin after the effective date of the measure except that if a person serves less than half of a four-year term after the effective date, that term would count toward the two-term limit.
Measures V and W - These measures will appear only on ballots of voters in Bear Valley Community Services District. Measure V is a gate tax increase proposal. The proposed increase would be a maximum of $185 per parcel with an annual inflationary adjustment not to exceed 2 percent per year. Measure W is a police tax increase proposal. The ballot measure would increase the tax from $80 per parcel to a maximum of $500 per parcel with an annual inflationary adjustment of 2 percent per year.
Measure X - Voters throughout the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, which includes the Greater Tehachapi area, will see this measure on their ballot. The hospital facility known as Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is owned by the district and leased by the nonprofit organization. Passage of the measure by a majority vote is required to allow the district to enter into a new 30-year lease with the nonprofit organization operated by Adventist Health. With the extended lease the organization intends to build a new outpatient pavilion at no expense to the taxpayers.
