The construction of a 65-foot cell tower proposed by AT&T to be built near Tehachapi High School on property owned by Tehachapi Unified School District appears not to be moving forward.
The project, including a zone change for the property, conditional use permit and architectural design and site plan review, was approved last year by the Tehachapi City Council following earlier approval by the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
The tower proposed by AT&T Mobility was expected to greatly improve the cellular signal within the city and also to bring about $1.28 million to the school district over 25 years.
However, according to a report by Hojat Entezari, chief administrator, business services, for the school district, the project was presented to the school board on April 13 and July 13, 2021, as an information item but no actions were taken or considered by the board.
“The district has not entered into any agreement and is under no legal obligation to proceed with the project,” he said in a report prepared for the school board’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday, March 8.
“Given the challenges of COVID-19 and the district’s prioritization of in-person instruction, the project has been tabled,” the report for the board meeting states. It appeared from the report that the project will be abandoned by district management unless the board directs otherwise.
The terms of the lease agreement, as outlined by Entezari in a report to the board on April 13, 2021, included a $5,000 one-time payment to the district and a $3,000 monthly payment with a 3 percent annual increase over 25 years — $1.28 million in total estimated proceeds.
At the school board’s July 13, 2021, meeting, trustees asked Entezari about the project and when it would be brought back to the board for approval.
Trustee Jeff Kermode, who was school board president at the time, said that once the proposed tower was approved by the city’s planning commission, he would provide an update to be placed on a future agenda.
No objections to the tower were noted during the city’s approval process. The city’s requirements included that the tower would be a mono-pine design with natural trees planted next to it to improve its appearance.
The school board’s meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Complete agenda information is online at https://agendaonline.net/public/tehachapi/.
