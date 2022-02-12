February was proclaimed “Safe Surrender Baby Awareness Month” by Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith during the Feb. 7 City Council meeting. The council issued the proclamation at the request of the Kern County Department of Human Services.
The Safely Surrendered Baby Law responds to the increasing number of newborn infant deaths statewide due to abandonment in unsafe locations. First enacted in January 2001, the law’s intent is to save the lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or persons with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.
Since 2006, Kern County has had 91 babies safely surrendered. The 91st baby surrendered happened in Kern County occurred recently in 2022.
Representing the Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition at the council meeting was Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Andrew Kennison, who shared the updated statistics and thanked the council for acknowledging the program and helping increase public awareness.
More information on the Safe Surrender Baby Awareness Program visit the Kern County Department of Human Services website www.KCDHS.org.
— Claudia Elliott
