Music and song, storytelling and tradition were all present at this year's Menorah lighting celebration in Tehachapi. Held on Tehachapi Boulevard at Moshe “Moses” Mizrache's carpet business, more than three dozen participants joined in the annual event.
Led by Bakersfield Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger of Chabad Of Bakersfield, celebrants joined in song as younger children danced while the rabbi played his guitar and sang traditional songs. A short while later all guests were invited inside the store to enjoy the time-honored ritual of the sharing latkes and cream-filled doughnuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.