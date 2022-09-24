As California’s drought continues, with fewer fields planted because irrigation water isn’t available, one company is promoting an unlikely source for water — the Mojave Desert.
And FIELD — the Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development headquartered in Tehachapi — has teamed up with owners of a desert ranch to provide a new program to teach sustainable water management and conservation.
Cadiz Ranch is a 45,000-acre property in what some might call the middle of nowhere. The ranch is about 190 miles southeast of Tehachapi in San Bernardino County, south of the Mojave National Preserve and northeast of Joshua Tree National Park.
The ranch is owned by Cadiz, Inc., a self-described natural resources company “dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects through the responsible stewardship of our land and water resources.”
In partnership with FIELD, Cadiz will create classroom space, housing and other facilities at the ranch for an estimated 30 to 60 students per academic year, according to a news release issued by the two entities last week.
The agreement announced on Sept. 15 will create a state-of-the-art technology innovation and learning center to provide education, work-based training and business opportunities in poor, minority communities.
FIELD’s Innovation Campus will be located at the ranch. President and CEO David Villarino-Gonzales said there will be no charge to students for the work-based training programs.
“As California’s water supply grows increasingly scarce, climate-adaptive technologies and practices will be key to health, safety and economic survival, especially for traditionally underserved communities,” Villarino-Gonzalez said. “We are thrilled to partner with Cadiz in creating work-based training programs and business opportunities for our students so they can build a sustainable future, not only for themselves, but for their communities.”
He said students will be drawn from around the state but will need to live at the ranch during the training. Although FIELD is headquartered in Tehachapi, its charter school has operations throughout the state.
“This partnership is our future,” said Cadiz Executive Board Chair Susan Kennedy. “Aridification is a rapidly growing threat that will change everything about how we live in the Southwest,” she said. “FIELD’s focus on combining sustainability and self-sufficiency to create business opportunities for students is exactly what we need to address climate change.”
The FIELD program will include direct, hands-on training for students in managing sustainable farm operations at the ranch, groundwater management and water quality monitoring, business operations, wellfield development and other areas. The program is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, with an English as a Second Language program for FIELD students available at the Cadiz Innovation Center beginning this fall.
According to the news release, students will also gain experience supporting the first-ever conversion of an existing oil and gas pipeline for use conveying water.
The pipelines
The Cadiz Water Project, according to the company’s website, is intended to create a new water supply that can serve up to 400,000 people a year by reducing a recurrent loss of groundwater to evaporation in California’s Mojave Desert.
Elements of the project include two pipelines — one that would tie in to the Colorado River Aqueduct and another that would run across the desert and through the Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings valleys before dropping down to meet the California Aqueduct at Wheeler Ridge.
The company’s proposed Northern Pipeline through the Tehachapi area is a segment of El Paso Natural Gas company’s retired oil and gas pipeline from Texas to its terminus south of Bakersfield. Cadiz completed purchase of the pipeline in 2021.
Although a federal court recently threw out the Bureau of Land Management’s previous approval of a permit for the pipeline to cross a portion of federal land, Kennedy said the ruling will have no impact on completion of the project and said the company does not expect additional environmental review by the BLM to cause significant delay.
“Cadiz’ ownership of the pipeline is unaffected by the court’s ruling, and any additional environmental review required by the BLM to convert the pipeline to transport water will be done concurrently with the existing construction schedule,” she said.
Still, the project is not without controversy. An attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity has claimed that the project would dry up irreplaceable desert springs and seeps that are crucial to wildlife.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
