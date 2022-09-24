FIELD Cadiz - pipeline map.jpg

The red line on this Google Earth screenshot shows the route of a retired natural gas pipeline from the Mojave Desert, through the Tehachapi, Brite and Cummings valleys to its terminus near Wheeler Ridge south of Bakersfield. FIELD students would be trained to convert the pipeline for use as a water pipeline proposed by Cadiz, Inc., to carry water across the desert. 

 Courtesy of Cadiz, Inc.

As California’s drought continues, with fewer fields planted because irrigation water isn’t available, one company is promoting an unlikely source for water — the Mojave Desert. 

And FIELD — the Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development headquartered in Tehachapi — has teamed up with owners of a desert ranch to provide a new program to teach sustainable water management and conservation.

