Yes, there will be an election for all four new by-trustee area seats on the school board for Tehachapi Unified School District.
But the fact that incumbents for seats on some local special district boards hadn’t filed by last Friday, Aug. 12, means that the deadline for those seats has been extended to Aug. 17 (allowing qualified candidates who are not incumbents extra time to file).
And in the city of Tehachapi, only the three incumbents completed filing so it appears that City Council members Joan Pogon-Cord, Phil Smith and Susan Wiggins will retain their seats without an election.
Interestingly, two individuals have filed for election to multiple seats on local district boards. Ben Dewell has filed for Stallion Springs Community Services District director as well as the Division 5 seat on the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District board and the Trustee Area 2 seat on the school board. Nathanael Benton Harbison has filed for the Division 3 seat on the water district board and the Trustee Area 5 school board seat.
Here’s the latest information from the Kern County Elections Office as of Monday, Aug. 15:
Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District:
Division 1 – Incumbent Kathy Cassil did not file; Joseph B. Sasia is a candidate.
Division 3 – Nathanael Benton Harbison is the only candidate; incumbent James Pack did not file (and said previously he did not intend to run).
Division 5 – Incumbent Robert Schultz filed, as did Ben Dewell.
Tehachapi Unified School District:
Area 2 — Cassandra Sweeney and Ben Dewell have filed.
Area 4 – Dana Christensen, Deborah Du-Sorenson and Erika Gunn have filed.
Area 5 – W. Wayne Cooper, Peter Franco, Nathanael Benton Harbison and Lisa Lopez have filed.
Area 6 – Angie Cortes and Paul Kaminski have filed.
Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, three full-term seats:
Incumbents Duane Moats and Mike Nixon have filed. Incumbent Christine Sherrill has not and previously said she did not intend to run. Lydia Chaney has filed.
Bear Valley Community Services District, three full-term seats:
Incumbent Terry Quinn has filed. Incumbent Greg Hahn has not filed. There is no incumbent in the third seat. Other candidates who have filed are Geva Frevert, Martin Hernandez, Leana Mitchell and Jerry Pittenger.
Golden Hills Community Services District, two full-term seats:
Both incumbents John C. Buckley and Marilyn White have filed, along with Connor Harris and Scott Wyatt.
Mountain Meadows Community Services District:
Appointed incumbent Nathaniel Mitchell has filed.
Stallion Springs Community Services District:
Incumbent Ben Dewell is the only person who has filed. Incumbents Barry Leslie and Neil Record had not filed.
Information about candidates and local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot will be published in upcoming editions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.