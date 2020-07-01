“That’s a print, were moving on,” are words recognized by most every filmmaker in the world — and heard in recent days in Tehachapi at the old Cameron Dairy along Highway 58. The property is the historical sight of the old Cameron Dairy, now burned down, and the home of the beached ship the S.S. Minnow.
Filmmaker Paul Winston brought along a crew of to the abandoned dairy to film part of a science fiction television pilot, “Nawalt.” In addition to key scenes filmed in and around the Popejoy property, they filmed running car shots around the Tehachapi area the following day.
If the pilot is picked up by the industry, Winston said he plans to film subsequent episodes in and around Tehachapi, a place he called home a few years back.
