The fifth and final Re-Elect President Trump rally in Tehachapi will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on the corner of Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard.
According to Craig Luther, rally coordinator, this will be an "all hands on deck event."
"We urge all of you — from Bakersfield and North Edwards to Cal City, Rosamond, Lancaster and Palmdale — to come to Tehachapi for an event you will not soon forget! Bring your flags, signs (only positive messages please) and confident, smiling faces and join hundreds of like-minded spirits standing up for America, our great president, and law enforcement. There will be drink, water and music to help keep all our spirits high," Luther wrote in a news release.
