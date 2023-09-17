The city of Tehachapi has again been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for excellence in financial reporting.
In a news release, the organization said it has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
According to the GFOA, “The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
