Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 53F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.