The Tehachapi Police Department reminds residents that all fireworks, including safe and sane ones, are illegal in the city of Tehachapi — and breaking the law will bring a hefty fine.
As Independence Day approaches, and in response to public safety concerns and the increased use of illegal fireworks at this time of year, the Tehachapi City Council recently adopted an urgency ordinance establishing a $1,000 fine for each violation of its fireworks regulations.
All violations will be strictly enforced, a TPD news release said.
Residents are encouraged to report the use of fireworks within city limits to the Police Communications Center at 822-2222.
According to the news release, the police department stated the use of fireworks presents a significant hazard to the personal safety and property of residents and surrounding communities.
The annual City of Tehachapi fireworks spectacular will take place at 9 p.m. July 4, with fireworks originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
There won't be formal events or seating at Coy Burnett Stadium this year, but the city notes there are plenty of parking and viewing areas near the fireworks site and throughout the Tehachapi Valley where residents can see the show.
Closer to the fireworks show, the city will provide a viewing map.
