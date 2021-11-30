Jordan Kaufman, Kern County treasurer and tax collector, reminded the public Monday that the first installment of Kern County property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
In order to avoid a 10 percent late penalty, property tax payments must be submitted or postmarked on or before that day.
Tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the county assessor as of Jan. 1, 2021. If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling 661-868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com.
