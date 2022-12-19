At its meeting in San Diego on Dec. 15, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to order publication of a proposed regulation that would make a number of changes in elk hunting in the state, including adding a Tehachapi Elk Hunting Zone for the non-native Rocky Mountain Elk.
After hearing a brief presentation from Tom Batter — the elk and pronghorn coordinator for the state’s Game Conservation Program, Wildlife Branch — the commission accepted public comment on the proposal.
Two speakers from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and one from HOWL for Wildlife said they were in favor of the proposal. No one spoke against it.
Chairperson Samantha Murray noted the commission’s awareness that the number of elk and human conflicts in the Tehachapi area has grown. The state agency is also concerned that the growing Tehachapi herd, introduced from Yellowstone National Park around 1967 will continue to expand their range and hybridize with the native Tule elk, a species not found elsewhere.
The commission’s action was only to order publication of a proposed regulation. There will be further opportunities for public involvement once the proposed regulation is published.
Information about when the proposed regulation will be published, or the timeline for comment, was not available at presstime.
An article in last week’s edition incorrectly stated that the elk in Tehachapi were brought from Yosemite National Park. The animals were brought from Yellowstone, as previously reported.
