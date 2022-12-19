Briefs - elk file photo Smirnoff.jpg

The state Fish and Game Commission voted on Dec. 15 to move forward with a change to the state’s hunting regulations to establish a Tehachapi zone for hunting Rocky Mountain elk.

 File photo by Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

At its meeting in San Diego on Dec. 15, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to order publication of a proposed regulation that would make a number of changes in elk hunting in the state, including adding a Tehachapi Elk Hunting Zone for the non-native Rocky Mountain Elk.

After hearing a brief presentation from Tom Batter — the elk and pronghorn coordinator for the state’s Game Conservation Program, Wildlife Branch — the commission accepted public comment on the proposal.