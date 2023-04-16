A flag expressing support for National Donate Life Month went up at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital on April 12.
Attendees who braved a cold wind to watch the flag go up also learned that the hospital — which has been open since November 2018 — was recently involved in its first-ever donor activity.
Site Administrator Edward Martin said that nationally, more than 100,000 people are currently on transplant waiting lists.
“That's a lot of people,” Martin said. “Seven people die each day waiting for an organ transplant and yet every donor can save about eight lives.”
In 2022, he noted, more than 42,000 transplants were performed.
He said the hospital’s alliance with OneLegacy’s mission helps save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donations.
“It's an honor to be able to partner with you all,” he added.
In addition to hospital staff, attendees represented One Legacy and Done Vida California. According to Megan Simpson, spokesperson for Adventist Health, the event was also co-sponsored by JJ’s Legacy, a Kern County group named in honor of Jeffrey Johns, a Bakersfield man who died from injuries sustained in a 2009 accident. His family learned about organ donation and saved the lives of five people in need of organ transplants and healed 50 others through tissue donation.
The purpose of the foundation established in his memory is to educate county residents on the value and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation, increase the number of registered donors and provide compassionate support to donor and recipient families.
Director of Nursing Bre Patterson and two registered nurses, Ann Martin and Andrez Schwartz, were among those gathered for the flag-raising. Patterson said that nurse Kelsy St. John, who was not present, contacted OneLegacy on behalf of the hospital to help facilitate the organ donation and added that all of the staff worked as a team.
Angela Bolaris of OneLegacy said the tradition of flying flags to draw attention to National Donate Life Month also is a gift to families that have been involved with organ donation.
The symbolic gesture allows families to see that their loved ones are remembered. And it also provides hope to those who are waiting for organs.
“It gives them hope that individuals like yourself are out there advocating for them,” she said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
