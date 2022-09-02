Several local organizations will join for a flag retirement ceremony and 9/11 Remembrance event at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Key Budge, community engagement manager for the city of Tehachapi.
The event will be held at the Tehachapi Rodeo and Event Center on Dennison Road north of Tehachapi Boulevard.
Budge said about 1,500 flags have been collected from the Tehachapi community and will receive a proper retirement at the event.
“We invite the public to attend this ceremony,” he said. “There will be brief remarks regarding both the flag retirement ceremony and Patriot Day.”
Tehachapi American Legion Post 221, Boy Scouts, Blue Star Moms, Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association, 5150 Diesels, Daughters of the American Republic, Kern County Fire Department, Tehachapi Police Department and the city are among organizations that have been collecting flags for retirement.
Patriot Day — Sept. 11 — is not a federal holiday, but has been a day of remembrance for the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, since 2002.
