Kern County firefighters from four Tehachapi Valley fire stations responded to a structure fire in Stallion Springs Thursday afternoon. They reported a semi-detached garage fully on fire with flames threatening the home itself.
With the help of water and the arrival of additional firefighters, the flames were brought under control before reaching the home. Both structures were connected by a wood-covered breezeway.
The garage, along with two late-model autos, was fully destroyed. The home, located in the Stallion Springs foothills, had ample fire clearance surrounding it and no vegetation was involved during the fire.
One of the first neighbors to call 911 was Catherine Vane.
“Flames were higher than the roof of the home. I called 911, grabbed my hose and watched for any sparks that might land on the dry grass around my own house," said Vane.
The cause is under fire department investigation. No injuries were reported.
Assisting units included the Kern County Sheriff's deputies, Stallion Springs Police and Bear Valley Police.
