Coming soon to a service group near you is likely to be a presentation from the Flight Test Museum Foundation — a nonprofit organization determined to build a new, accessible flight test museum at a location just outside the West Gate of Edwards Air Force Base near Rosamond.

On Wednesday, about a dozen members of the media and residents of communities within an easy drive of the base had an opportunity to learn about the “Life Friends Campaign” the foundation will kick off on May 1.

Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.