Flood control systems owned by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District “worked flawlessly” during recent storms, General Manager Tom Neisler reported at the Jan. 18 meeting of the district’s Board of Directors.
Downtown Tehachapi and other areas used to flood during heavy rains, largely with water flowing from Antelope and Blackburn canyons in the mountains south of the city. Flooding was particularly extensive in 1945 and 1983.
The water district and others including the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District, city of Tehachapi, Kern County Water Agency and the USDA Soil Conservation Service (now known as the Natural Resources Conservation Service) all cooperated and in 1983 congressional funding was obtained for a flood control project.
Taxes paid to the water district by property owners in lands protected by the project now help pay for maintenance.
The Tehachapi Flood Control Project includes Antelope Dam, completed in 1986, Blackburn Dam, completed in 1990, and diversion channels completed in 1988.
Assistant General Manager Jon Curry provided photos of water behind the two dams on Jan. 10 during the water district board’s meeting.
