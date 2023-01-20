Flood control systems owned by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District “worked flawlessly” during recent storms, General Manager Tom Neisler reported at the Jan. 18 meeting of the district’s Board of Directors.

Downtown Tehachapi and other areas used to flood during heavy rains, largely with water flowing from Antelope and Blackburn canyons in the mountains south of the city. Flooding was particularly extensive in 1945 and 1983.

