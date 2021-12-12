If the holiday season is creeping up on you, don’t despair. There is still time to get packages to friends and family using the United States Postal Service. But you’ll need to be aware of deadlines coming up soon — and follow tips for packaging.
Retail Associate Bonnie Carpani provided a demonstration at the Tehachapi Post Office recently, and Postmaster Jorge Vaquera shared upcoming deadlines for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
Using bubble wrap, tape and a mailing box and label available at the post office, Carpani demonstrated wrapping your item so that it will fit snugly within the box. You can also use newspaper or packing paper.
It’s important that you include a full accurate address including ZIP code on the mailing label. And here’s a pro tip from Carpani — after writing the address on the label, cover it with clear packaging tape. This will keep the address from smudging and also help protect it from damp weather.
Priority Mail Service boxes in many sizes are available free at the post office and are self-sealing. But it’s a good idea to tape them up, as well, Carpani said.
Mailing deadlines for pre-Christmas delivery within the 48 states (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) are as follows, according to Vaquera:
USPS Retail Ground, Dec. 15
First-Class Mail, Dec. 17
Priority Mail, Dec. 18
Priority Mail Express, Dec. 23
Avoid theft
The post office also offers advice to avoid becoming a victim of package theft:
• Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended. Just as wallets and purses shouldn’t be left on the front seat of an unlocked car overnight, mail and packages shouldn’t be left uncollected in mailboxes or on front porches for any length of time.
• Going out of town? Hold mail at a local Post Office. Instead of risking leaving a package unattended for an extended period of time, customers planning on being away from home for a few days are encouraged to take advantage of Hold Mail service. Letters and packages will be held securely at the customer’s local Post Office location until they return.
• Plan ahead. Ship using Hold for Pickup. When shipping a package, customers can choose the Hold for Pickup option and recipients can collect the packages at their local Post Office locations. For customers receiving packages, they can redirect incoming packages to their local Post Office by selecting Hold for Pickup using USPS Package Intercept.
• Customize the delivery. If the package doesn’t fit in the mailbox and the customer won’t be home to receive it, the customer can provide delivery instructions online and authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified location. Visit usps.com, enter the tracking number and select “Delivery Instructions.”
• Secure the shipment using USPS Special Services. Signature Confirmation helps ensure the package ends up in the right hands by requiring a signature at the time of delivery. For the most valuable packages, customers can opt for Registered Mail service. Registered Mail receives special handling from the time it’s mailed until it’s delivered, documenting the chain of custody.
• Monitor your front door. If you have a home security camera system, ensure it captures and saves activity at your front door or mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves on camera, save the video and alert the local authorities and Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance is a great crime deterrent and goes a long way in catching porch pirates. Postal Inspectors can be reached at 1-877-876-2455.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
